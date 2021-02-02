EDITORIAL: Small hike in car speed has big impact

At the 40 mph impact speed, there was minimal intrusion into the driver’s space. But at the 50 mph impact speed, there was noticeable deformation of the driver side door opening, dashboard and foot area. At 56 mph, the vehicle interior was significantly compromised, with the dummy’s sensors registering severe neck injuries and a likelihood of fractures to the long bones in the lower leg.

“Our crash test dummies are instrumented with hundreds of sensors to measure the injury risk so that we understand the scientific limits of safety and injury prevention. Understanding that the risk of serious and permanent injury becomes significantly higher in crashes beyond statutory speed limits clearly demonstrates why there are limits in the first place,” said Jack Jensen, vice president of engineering at Humanetics.

At both 50 and 56 mph, the steering wheel's upward movement caused the dummy's head to go through the deployed airbag. This caused the face to smash into the steering wheel. Measurements taken from the dummy showed a high risk of facial fractures and severe brain injury.

The groups conclude that speed limits should not be raised or lowered only to manipulate traffic volume on a particular roadway. They urge states to use engineering and traffic surveys when setting maximum speed limits.

For their part, motorists should be aware that speeding is a primary factor in deaths on the road. Consider the potential deadly effect the next time you feel compelled to step on it.

