EDITORIAL: Small Business Saturday not small at all

There is no denying the significance of Black Friday for merchants and consumers. It is a key date on the calendar for millions in preparing for the Christmas season.

But another date is important as well.

Held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and now in its 12th year, Small Business Saturday rallies communities to support local small businesses. From coast to coast, many will kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting local, independent businesses.

Small Business Saturday — as a retail and community event — is anything but small.

Since its inception in 2010, spending on Small Business Saturday has reached an estimated $103 billion.

This is incredibly important for our economy because small businesses make up over 99% of the businesses in this country. Plus, having large numbers of consumers venture out to “shop small” at their neighborhood stores and restaurants benefits more than the individual merchants: An average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the local community.

So, if you buy a new handbag at a small business owner’s shop, the owner and the employees of that store will most likely use the money made from that handbag to buy goods and services from other local businesses.

The day is embraced by independent merchants of all kinds -- from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to service providers to e-commerce businesses. And as consumer shopping habits continue to evolve, they are prioritizing small businesses – even those online.

Along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, SBS kick starts the holiday shopping season. Businesses typically offer sales and other incentives to get customers through the door and boost sales.

American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010. Since then, SBS has evolved into a Shop Small movement that encourages consumers to support local businesses and communities year-round.

Consider doing your holiday shopping this year by making a point of supporting small, local businesses on Small Business Saturday and beyond. You’ll be in good company. More and more shoppers are doing the same.

