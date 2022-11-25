EDITORIAL: Small Business Saturday not small at all

Even with the expanding number of "Black Friday" shopping specials being offered for the entire Christmas season, there is no denying the significance for merchants and consumers of Black Friday on the day after Thanksgiving. It is a key date on the calendar for millions in preparing for the Christmas season.

But another date is important as well.

Held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday began more than a decade ago to help small businesses trying to recover from the Great Recession. Since then, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Last year, spending at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion, up 18% from $19.8 billion the year before and a substantial increase from the $19.6 billion spent in 2019, according to a survey by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business. That included spending in person and online at small, independent businesses as well as meals from local restaurants.

Small Business Saturday rallies communities to support local small businesses. From coast to coast, many will kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting local, independent businesses.

Small Business Saturday — as a retail and community event — is anything but small.

Since its inception in 2010, spending on Small Business Saturday has reached an estimated $103 billion.

This is incredibly important for our economy because small businesses make up over 99% of the businesses in this country. Plus, having large numbers of consumers venture out to “shop small” at their neighborhood stores and restaurants benefits more than the individual merchants: An average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the local community.

In South Carolina, the U.S. Small Business Administration says 99.4% of all businesses are small businesses, and, together, they employ 53% of the state’s workforce.

So, if you buy a new handbag at a small business owner’s shop, the owner and the employees of that store will most likely use the money made from that handbag to buy goods and services from other local businesses.

The day is embraced by independent merchants of all kinds -- from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to service providers to e-commerce businesses. And as consumer shopping habits continue to evolve, they are prioritizing small businesses – even those online.

Consider doing your holiday shopping this year by making a point of supporting small, local businesses on Small Business Saturday and beyond. You’ll be in good company. More and more shoppers are doing the same.