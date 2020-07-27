EDITORIAL: Silver lining amid danger of COVID-19

Most people have a specific lifestyle concern they have always wanted to address. Of those surveyed, 56% say they have started eating healthier since it began. This was followed by 35% of respondents taking up more exercise, and 7% quitting drinking and smoking.

In fact, it seems Americans are either running low on liquor or the thrill of drinking has worn off, as over 1 in 5 people (22%) say their alcohol consumption has decreased the longer coronavirus emergency has continued. Broken down by gender, 36% of men say this is the case, as compared to 10% of women.

Another factor regarding alcohol has to be factored in: limits placed on bars and clubs. Some are closed while those operating can accommodate fewer people, and fewer people are going out as they remain at home. Thus fewer are drinking as regularly.

Also, when visits to the outside world are limited, regular trips to the grocery store or nearest takeout are not as easy. This means fewer processed convenience foods – such as microwave meals and freezer pizzas – and more home-cooked dinners. This is possibly why a significant 43% of respondents admit their diet has improved.