EDITORIAL: Service not forgotten on holiday

Certainly we should celebrate and never forget the civil rights victories won, the mountain top reached, in that historic decade of nonviolent direct action.

But Martin Luther King would want us to raise our sights to the work yet to be done.

King would have considered it a scandal that we have tolerated another generation in which millions of young Americans fall into a vicious cycle of poverty, drugs, crime, prison and death. What would he have said, what would he have done, about the epidemic of crime and senseless youth violence spreading across our country. He would not have accepted our failings in education.

King would have wanted his holiday to be a day of community service and interracial cooperation, a day reflecting his belief that “everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” A day that brings out the greatness in people, especially the young, by bringing them together to make a difference in their communities.

National service is a powerful force for change, not just on the King holiday, but every day. The Americans involved in national service are leading the way to a better country, to safer streets, better schools, healthier children and a cleaner environment.