EDITORIAL: Service not forgotten on holiday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be disappointed in America today. Yes, he would see the significance of America having elected and re-elected its first African-American president, but he would surely be distraught that there are so many divisions among people.
As much as many will write and talk about those divisions on this day, we will focus on another aspect of the King legacy that too often is lost in the broader issue of race.
Commitment to others and community is an appropriate message on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one that makes this Monday less a day for rest than one for work in the community.
Harris Wofford, former CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, was a close friend and adviser of King, joining him in civil rights marches in the South. Wofford served as special assistant for civil rights for President John F. Kennedy. As U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, Wofford co-sponsored the 1994 King Holiday and Service Act, which makes the King holiday a day of service.
More than two decades ago, we first reported on Wofford’s call for “a day on, not a day off.” Following is a summary that echoes across time to the turbulent days of 2021:
----
There is irony in the way we celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King. Nothing would have frustrated him more than people supposedly honoring him by sitting at home watching TV or sleeping late. The King holiday should be a day “on,” not a day off. A day of action, not apathy. A day of responding to community needs, not a day of rest and recreation.
Certainly we should celebrate and never forget the civil rights victories won, the mountain top reached, in that historic decade of nonviolent direct action.
But Martin Luther King would want us to raise our sights to the work yet to be done.
King would have considered it a scandal that we have tolerated another generation in which millions of young Americans fall into a vicious cycle of poverty, drugs, crime, prison and death. What would he have said, what would he have done, about the epidemic of crime and senseless youth violence spreading across our country. He would not have accepted our failings in education.
King would have wanted his holiday to be a day of community service and interracial cooperation, a day reflecting his belief that “everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” A day that brings out the greatness in people, especially the young, by bringing them together to make a difference in their communities.
National service is a powerful force for change, not just on the King holiday, but every day. The Americans involved in national service are leading the way to a better country, to safer streets, better schools, healthier children and a cleaner environment.
Never has our country needed service more. Service is a proven strategy for getting things done, but it’s much more. As Americans look at each other across a racial divide, our nation is crying out for ways to bring people together. Service is that reconnection, that rediscovery of the bonds of friendship and community that tie us together as fellow citizens.
“Make a career of humanity,” King said, “and you will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.” He understood the true secret of service, that when you give, you gain, that it is better to serve than be served, more blessed to give than to receive.