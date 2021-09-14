EDITORIAL: Sept. Tuesday: Important day for city voters

More than 25 years ago, the South Carolina Election Commission pushed for municipalities to agree to hold their elections on the traditional second Tuesday in November in the year before even-year voting.
Most municipalities went along, accepting the contention that voter turnout would improve and the process would be simplified. We’ll leave it to the people in each town to judge the effectiveness, but history has shown that turnout is dictated by the level of interest in the candidates and issues in a particular election.
Orangeburg in 1995 rejected the calls for a common election date in November and opted to go its own way in retaining its traditional election date of the second Tuesday in September, which means voters are going to the polls on Sept. 14 to cast ballots in the citywide mayoral race and in three council districts where incumbents are unopposed.
In the debate surrounding the city deciding not to go with the majority on an election date, both the late Dr. Everette Salley, then a council member, and Bernard Haire, who continues to serve on council, argued against a change of date:
“In Orangeburg, we’re special. The people who come to vote now come because they’re interested in the City of Orangeburg ... Keep it right where we are,” Salley said.
Haire went even further in making the case for a September date: “I don’t see any reason to change. They’re trying to get us all in the same mindset. ... (We) talk about diverse views and it’s an attempt to make clones out of people ... I hope we won’t be stampeded into going along.”
So a quarter century later, the city will hold an election on Tuesday. If history is an indicator, turnout will be 15-20% of registered voters, a poor showing by most measures but not uncommon in municipal voting, whether in November or on any other date.
There is a real possibility, however, that interest could be high with incumbent Mayor Michael C. Butler being challenged by Paige Waymer in his bid for a third four-year term. All city voters can cast a ballot in the race.
Butler, the city’s first African American mayor, also has been pastor of Victory Tabernacle Church in Orangeburg for 38 years.
Waymer is a biomedical research scientist and histotechnologist who has served on Orangeburg County’s Planning Commission for the past two years.
Also on Tuesday’s ballot in their respective districts are unopposed incumbent council members L. Zimmerman Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman.
Haire said during the 1995 debate that the September election date is also more attractive because of weather, basing his assessment on some of the nicest days of the year falling in early September while November is riskier for colder temperatures.
While it certainly won’t be cold with a projected high temperature of 88 on Tuesday, there is a slight possibility of thunderstorms. But that’s normal too, making Tuesday a good day for the citizens of Orangeburg to exercise their right to vote on their city’s leadership.