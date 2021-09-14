EDITORIAL: Sept. Tuesday: Important day for city voters

More than 25 years ago, the South Carolina Election Commission pushed for municipalities to agree to hold their elections on the traditional second Tuesday in November in the year before even-year voting.

Most municipalities went along, accepting the contention that voter turnout would improve and the process would be simplified. We’ll leave it to the people in each town to judge the effectiveness, but history has shown that turnout is dictated by the level of interest in the candidates and issues in a particular election.

Orangeburg in 1995 rejected the calls for a common election date in November and opted to go its own way in retaining its traditional election date of the second Tuesday in September, which means voters are going to the polls on Sept. 14 to cast ballots in the citywide mayoral race and in three council districts where incumbents are unopposed.

In the debate surrounding the city deciding not to go with the majority on an election date, both the late Dr. Everette Salley, then a council member, and Bernard Haire, who continues to serve on council, argued against a change of date:

“In Orangeburg, we’re special. The people who come to vote now come because they’re interested in the City of Orangeburg ... Keep it right where we are,” Salley said.