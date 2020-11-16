EDITORIAL: Seeking a violet America

We did not need schooling on the fact that the media do not get to pick the president, as some readers were compelled to tell us. It is, however, historically based and quite normal for media outlets to call an election in favor of one candidate over another. The Associated Press has done so since 1848. And yes, those calling elections have on occasion been wrong.

But calling an election is generally steeped in evidence of how votes are being tallied and an ability now to zero in on specific pockets of voters that typically lean red or blue. Certainly that is true with respect to national elections, and statewide and local elections have become far easier to monitor and call not long after polls have closed, largely in part thanks to electronic balloting.

It presents a bit of a dichotomy, doesn’t it? We all want to know who won, and so we find ourselves on election night watch. Precinct by precinct. Percentage by percentage. And yet, we often fuss at the source of those numbers, saying it’s not over till it’s over. Generally, that is the mantra when one’s candidate is losing.