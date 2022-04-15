EDITORIAL: Seat belts can be key factor in fewer deaths

The good news from the road is that traffic fatalities are down in South Carolina.

Yet it's very difficult to call anything involving the deaths of a lot of people good news.

As of last weekend, South Carolina had recorded 248 fatalities for 2022, down 50 from a year ago. And the odds are that things would be even less tragic if half of the 175 people who died in crashes in which seat belts were available had been buckled up.

The National Transportation Safety Board has cited behavorial research showing that speeding and traveling without a seat belt began to increase in 2019, leading to more deaths and the end of national trend that saw traffic fatalities decline for three years ahead of 2019.

South Carolina again saw an increase in traffic deaths in 2021, with the number killed increasing by 52 people from 1,067 in 2020 to a horrific 1,119 in 2021.

In 2020, deaths involving motorists not wearing seat belts were up 15%.

Not wearing seat belts is simply taking needless risk.

Seat belt facts per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

1. If you buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%.

2. If you buckle up in a light truck, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate to critical injury by 65%.

If 90% of motorists on the nation’s roads buckled up, 1,600 additional fatalities and 22,000 additional serious injuries could be prevented each year. In South Carolina alone, an estimated 108 additional lives could be saved and 1,006 additional serious injuries avoided.

The dangers on the road are real. Buckle your seat belts – please!

