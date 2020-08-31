EDITORIAL: Seat belts are best medicine to save lives

South Carolina traffic fatalities for 2020 have declined amid the coronavirus pandemic with fewer people traveling. But the carnage remains horrific.
As of Aug. 23, the S.C. Department of Public Safety reported 602 deaths, down by 40 from a year ago. Yet at even the lower rate of deaths in 2020, the state is likely to exceed 900 fatalities for the year.
SCDPS is again pointing out the best insurance motorists and passengers have against being killed or seriously hurt in a crash is wearing safety belts. While statistics show a large majority of South Carolinians obey the vehicle-restraint law and wear seat belts, the people being killed too often are not belted.
Of the 412 traffic fatalities for which seat belts or child safety seats were applicable in 2020, SCDPS confirmed that 174 were restrained. A total of 224 were not and SCDPS has been unable to determine for 14 others.
Many of those not wearing safety belts would be alive today had they done so. Proper use of lap/shoulder belts reduces the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passenger car occupants by 45% and the risk of moderate-to-critical injury by 50% (for occupants of light trucks, 60 and 65% respectively).
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts.
Seat belt facts:
• If 90% of motorists on the nation’s roads buckled up, 1,600 additional fatalities and 22,000 additional serious injuries could be prevented each year. In South Carolina alone, an estimated 108 additional lives and 1,006 additional serious injuries could be saved.
• Every hour, at least one person dies in this country because he or she didn’t buckle up. Failure to use a seat belt contributes to more fatalities than any other single traffic-related behavior.
• To get the most benefit out of your safety belt, you should wear it low over the pelvis with the bottom edge touching the tops of the thighs. The shoulder belt should be worn over the shoulder and across the chest, not under the arm and over the abdomen. Make certain that the shoulder belt is not worn so loosely that it slides off the shoulder. Pregnant women should wear the lap belt below the abdomen and the shoulder belt above the belly.
• Even if your car has airbags, always wear you safety belt. Airbags are supplemental restraint systems designed to work with safety belts, not in place of them. They help protect adults in a frontal crash, but they do not provide protection in side and rear impact crashes or in rollovers.
• Fear of entrapment during vehicle fire or submersion is not a valid reason for not wearing seat belts. Only one-half of 1% of all crashes ends in fire or submersion.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among people ages 1-54 in the United States. At a time when the nation is being told daily how many people are dying of the coronavirus amid a search for prevention and cure, use of seat belts is the best medicine for another major threat to life.
