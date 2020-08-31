EDITORIAL: Seat belts are best medicine to save lives

Seat belt facts:

• If 90% of motorists on the nation’s roads buckled up, 1,600 additional fatalities and 22,000 additional serious injuries could be prevented each year. In South Carolina alone, an estimated 108 additional lives and 1,006 additional serious injuries could be saved.

• Every hour, at least one person dies in this country because he or she didn’t buckle up. Failure to use a seat belt contributes to more fatalities than any other single traffic-related behavior.

• To get the most benefit out of your safety belt, you should wear it low over the pelvis with the bottom edge touching the tops of the thighs. The shoulder belt should be worn over the shoulder and across the chest, not under the arm and over the abdomen. Make certain that the shoulder belt is not worn so loosely that it slides off the shoulder. Pregnant women should wear the lap belt below the abdomen and the shoulder belt above the belly.

• Even if your car has airbags, always wear you safety belt. Airbags are supplemental restraint systems designed to work with safety belts, not in place of them. They help protect adults in a frontal crash, but they do not provide protection in side and rear impact crashes or in rollovers.