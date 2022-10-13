EDITORIAL: Season for deer crashes has arrived

The death toll and number of accidents on the roads are annually magnified by encounters with South Carlolina's large population of white tail deer.

Deer cause over 1 million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than US$1 billion in property damage, 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries. Property damage insurance claims average around $2,600 per accident, and the overall average cost, including severe injuries or death, is over $6,000.

Traditionally, the odds of drivers hitting a deer in South Carolina are twice the national average.

Deer population levels in South Carolina are lower compared to peak levels in the late 1990s and deer-vehicle collisions have declined.

But reality is that deer are naturally abundant in the eastern United States, particularly in the Southeast. The risk of collisions must be faced by every driver.

Crashes can be deadly, and they for certain are costly.

To avoid them, the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recommend:

Use extra caution in known deer zones.

At night, when there is no oncoming traffic, use high beams.

Avoid swerving when you see a deer.

Scan the road for deer and other danger signs.

Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles.

And here are some deer facts that all drivers should know:

Deer are on all roads.

Deer are unpredictable.

Deer often move in groups.

Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall.

Dusk and dawn are high-risk times.

For those in The T&D Region, one of the leading places in the state for deer hunting and trophy deer, it is particularly important to be aware of the risk in October and November.

Already, you will see more deer on the roads. Deer season runs from August through December and there’s a dramatic increase in the movement of the herd during the months when the animals are mating and migrating.

Studies show that about 45% of deer-vehicle collisions occur in roughly a 60-day period that corresponds with the breeding season. In South Carolina, “rut” is generally during the months of October and November.

Good advice: With an increase in the likelihood of vehicle/deer collisions, it’s important that drivers practice safe driving habits and watch out for animals on the road. And wearing your seat belt can be the difference between being OK or sustaining severe injury in the event of a deer-vehicle encounter.