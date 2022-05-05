EDITORIAL: Sease's name synonymous with Ehrhardt

A favorite editor's question for prospective local journalists: “How do you spell Ehrhardt?”

Amid some sad days in the Bamberg County town, the answer there might well be in the form of a name: "Hallman E. Sease."

The 81-year-old businessman, farmer, civic leader, coach and community icon died April 28 at age 81.

Borrowing from his obituary in The T&D:

Sease lived and breathed the automotive world and was iconic in his beloved industry. His career in automotive sales began back in 1966 when he stepped out on faith and opened Sease's V.H.C. Inc. This led to the opening of Ehrhardt Motor Company in 1971, which he later expanded to include a second location in Hampton.

Sease had a passion for livestock and animals. Approximately, 12 years ago he purchased the Herndon Stockyards and then opened his own, H and S Stockyards nearly nine years ago.

He enjoyed farming, planting watermelons and cantaloupes, the harvest of which he always with great pride shared with his family and friends for 40 years.

In sports, he excelled as a player, coach and sponsor for four decades of fast-pitch softball. His early teams won 12 consecutive league titles, seven state championships, two regional titles and played in four nationals. He coached over 1,000 games and was voted the 1991 Regional Coach of the Year. Sease was inducted into the 1998 South Carolina American Softball Association Hall of Fame. He was also a volunteer high school and youth coach.

His devotion as a friend, mentor and coach of football and baseball, as well as his love of Andrew Jackson Academy, led the faculty to honor him by naming their football field in his honor.

He was a community and church leader. He was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the Sunday school and was a church councilman. He was honored as the 2005 grand marshal of the Schuetzenfest Christmas Parade because of the hard work he had done to ensure the integrity and growth of the Town of Ehrhardt. He was voted Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce's Waddy Thompson Citizen of the Year 2016.

Hallman Sease will be missed in Ehrhardt and beyond, but his legacy will live on through his contributions to community and a family that carries on his mission.

