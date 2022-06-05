EDITORIAL: SCSU president needs support for ‘enlistment’

South Carolina State trustees decided to stay the course with the interim president, looking to a proud alumnus of its military program to lead the university going forward. SC State is a leading producer of minority officers in the U.S. Army, with an unparalleled record of achievement.

Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel, was tapped as the institution’s 13th president on April 28.

He was first named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives at S.C. State in April 2021. He became acting president in July 2021 before being named interim president a month later.

The 56-year-old Manning native, who is a 1989 alumnus, is now focused on preparing his alma mater for success.

And the importance of his mission cannot be overstated.

Conyers told The Times and Democrat’s Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton that enrollment is a priority, as it is for most institutions of higher learning as the transition from COVID-19 unfolds.

“We exist to educate students primarily from South Carolina. Although students have choices, I want to ensure that South Carolina State remains relevant to be one of the top choices for the students from South Carolina and throughout the country,” the president said.

Conyers said he would like to see the university maximize its enrollment, which this past year was around 2,500 students.

“If we think we can house and educate 5,000 or 6,000 students with all of the resources, then that’s where we should be. If we think we can get that, but need additional resources, then we need to be able to advocate for those resources. I need to be able to advocate to lawmakers, to alums and my fundraising capacity that if we had a dorm, or if we had this, we can grow our enrollment. We don’t want to stifle ourselves because we hit a wall and say, ‘OK, that’s it. We’re good with only 2,500 students,” Conyers said.

He continued, “I certainly believe that we’re operating below what our maximum number of students that we can educate. I don’t want to get back to normal because, frankly, normal was not good enough.”

The president said enrollment will be the driving force behind the success of other university goals.

“Our faculty and our staff deserve additional pay, but we can’t get there with the current enrollment. So enrollment drives all of those things, where we’re able to take those dollars from tuition and increase pay, hire additional personnel.

“Although we’re state supported, we’re not fully state funded. So, therefore, we have to make up the difference between state appropriations and how the university operates. Like most institutions, that’s driven by enrollment,” Conyers said.

He said he is not interested in just bringing any student in.

“Although I believe every student deserves an opportunity, we want to bring students in who clearly have an opportunity to fully matriculate through the university. We don’t want students who haven’t shown that capacity if it’s going to only further saddle their families with debt down the road if they can’t matriculate,” Conyers said.

Under a recent policy, in-state tuition rates are applied to legacy students and those from North Carolina and Georgia in an effort to increase enrollment, bolster revenue and compete for exceptional students. Students need at least a 3.0 high school grade-point average to qualify.

Legacy students have at least one parent or grandparent who graduated from S.C. State. A legacy student from outside Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina could still qualify for the discount if they met the other requirements.

“We’re looking to boost our enrollment with additional sources we have not utilized in the past with the in-state tuition, but our criteria for those is a higher GPA in hopes that those students will have a higher propensity to graduate,” Conyers said.

He also understands the benefits of having a mix of first-, second- and third-generation students.

“I believe by us bringing in legacy students at the in-state tuition, we will get a greater mix because those legacy students will be second- or third-generation college students and their parents or grandparents, having been through college, will be better able to assist them navigating the process. I believe we’ll see a higher propensity of those students graduating, at least from the financial side,” the president said.

Other items are on the agenda for the news president, but so much is dependent on enrollment, as he acknowledges. The university trustees have shown great faith in one of South Carolina State University’s own as the leader to guide the institution.

Alexander Conyers is to be congratulated as the leader of an institution vital to Orangeburg, the state and beyond. He is due support as he prioritizes “enlisting” new classes of SC State Bulldogs.

