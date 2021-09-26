EDITORIAL: Scrapping fire contracts is overdue change

Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg appear near agreement at long last on how fire service will be provided to those living outside the city but within a 5-mile radius of its limits.

A tentative agreement would do away with the current fire contract fees for those living outside the city limits but being served by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Property owners living outside the city but in the city’s designated service area are the only people in Orangeburg County not paying for fire service. That’s because many opt not to purchase a fire-protection contract through the city DPS.

In the process, they gamble. They get the benefit of the city’s firefighting capability (though by not purchasing a contract, they do not benefit from lower insurance costs). But city DPS will respond to a fire — even if the homeowner has not paid.

People in Orangeburg pay city taxes, those in the Santee Fire District pay a special tax to the district and others in the county outside the city’s suburban protection area pay the Orangeburg County Fire District’s 18-mill tax. But Orangeburg suburbanites must contract annually with the city for protection with the fee based on square footage.