EDITORIAL: Scrapping fire contracts is overdue change

Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg appear near agreement at long last on how fire service will be provided to those living outside the city but within a 5-mile radius of its limits.
A tentative agreement would do away with the current fire contract fees for those living outside the city limits but being served by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Property owners living outside the city but in the city’s designated service area are the only people in Orangeburg County not paying for fire service. That’s because many opt not to purchase a fire-protection contract through the city DPS.
In the process, they gamble. They get the benefit of the city’s firefighting capability (though by not purchasing a contract, they do not benefit from lower insurance costs). But city DPS will respond to a fire — even if the homeowner has not paid.
People in Orangeburg pay city taxes, those in the Santee Fire District pay a special tax to the district and others in the county outside the city’s suburban protection area pay the Orangeburg County Fire District’s 18-mill tax. But Orangeburg suburbanites must contract annually with the city for protection with the fee based on square footage.
Approximately 40,000 individuals are identified as suburban and within the contract region, but less than 4,000 fire contracts are sold annually. And the number continues to decline.
Under a new city-county proposal, the county intends to contract with the city so Orangeburg DPS continues to be responsible for fighting fires within a 5-mile radius of the city limits.
Property within this 5-mile radius would be taxed at the same rate as the others in the Orangeburg County Fire District: 18 mills. The tax will replace the existing fire contract for these residents.
Property inside the city limits will not be placed in the county district and owners will not have to pay extra taxes under the plan.
The key to a revised system is everyone pays for fire service. There is no opt-out option for thousands living near the city and receiving its services.
The public will have a chance to weigh in on the plan. Orangeburg County Council will hold a public hearing during a special meeting on Oct. 5. The city is expected to hold a public hearing also.
Opposition may surface but it should not derail scrapping fire contracts and moving to the proposed new fire-protection system for suburban Orangeburg.