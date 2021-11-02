EDITORIAL: Scott plan can help retirees, fill positions

In 2021, if you're under full retirement age, the annual earnings limit is $18,960. If you will reach full retirement age in 2021, the limit on your earnings for the months before full retirement age is $50,520.

For any earnings above the limits, Social Security withholds $1 for every $2 earned.

Many people still working can do the math and see there is no fiscal logic in accepting Social Security benefits because they will all be withheld because of RET. And those getting Social Security benefits before full retirement have little or no incentive to work.

Although lost benefits are replaced at full retirement age, many seniors are unaware their benefits will be replaced and, consequently, choose not to work or choose to work fewer hours to stay below the threshold.

With all the back and forth in Washington on how to raise money for programs favored by the Democratic majority, the prospects of the Scott-Rubio proposal being adopted are at best uncertain. But it would do as much to help many retirees and the economy as anything on the table at present.

Other proposals are:

• Expanding lifetime income options for retirees.

• Codifying auto-portability regulations to prevent leakage.