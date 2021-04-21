EDITORIAL: Scott has reasonable cops plan

It’s not hard to believe that most Americans do not favor efforts to defund police departments. But it comes as no surprise that a majority sees the need for reforms that will bring together police and the public while better serving and protecting both.

Despite national media coverage of police that is skewed, support to redistribute police department funding has decreased among Americans since August after a summer of protests erupted across the country against racial injustice and police brutality, a recent Ipsos/USA Today poll found.

Only 18% of respondents supported the movement known as "defund the police," and 58% said they oppose it. Though white Americans (67%) and Republicans (84%) were much more likely to oppose the movement, only 28% of Black Americans and 34% of Democrats were in favor of it.

On the national level, Congress in 2020 again proved that the politics surrounding police is more a priority than taking action regarding reforms.

House Democrats, with only three GOP representatives voting with them, passed legislation that could not gain a foothold in the then-GOP Senate.