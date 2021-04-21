EDITORIAL: Scott has reasonable cops plan

It’s not hard to believe that most Americans do not favor efforts to defund police departments. But it comes as no surprise that a majority sees the need for reforms that will bring together police and the public while better serving and protecting both.
Despite national media coverage of police that is skewed, support to redistribute police department funding has decreased among Americans since August after a summer of protests erupted across the country against racial injustice and police brutality, a recent Ipsos/USA Today poll found.
Only 18% of respondents supported the movement known as "defund the police," and 58% said they oppose it. Though white Americans (67%) and Republicans (84%) were much more likely to oppose the movement, only 28% of Black Americans and 34% of Democrats were in favor of it.
On the national level, Congress in 2020 again proved that the politics surrounding police is more a priority than taking action regarding reforms.
House Democrats, with only three GOP representatives voting with them, passed legislation that could not gain a foothold in the then-GOP Senate.
In the Senate, the rules made it such that a handful of Democratic votes were needed to get legislation engineered by S.C. Sen. Tim Scott to the floor for debate. Not a single Democrat would vote to do so.
Democrats claimed Scott’s bill did not go far enough with reforms, though the competing legislative proposals both addressed key issues.
On reporting police misconduct, Democrats wanted a registry of all officers that compiles misconduct complaints, disciplinary records, certifications and termination notices. The GOP plan would require agencies to keep personnel and disciplinary records for 30 years, including substantiated allegations of misconduct, and would require an agency hiring an officer to review the records.
On use-of-force reporting, Democrats would require states to notify the Justice Department of any instance of use of force against a civilian or an officer. Republicans would require state and local jurisdictions to report misconduct to the FBI for inclusion in a national database.
On police bias training, Democrats would mandate training on racial, religious or other discriminatory profiling and would condition federal funding on adoption of policies to combat profiling. Republicans would fund a racism education program created by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Democrats would end no-knock warrants in drug cases and ban chokeholds, while Republicans would require reporting on no-knock warrants and mandate that local agencies adopt policies restricting use of chokeholds except where deadly force is authorized.
Both legislative plans would have addressed use of body cameras by police, but Democrats mandated them while Republicans created a grant program to provide them to local police.
Both parties took a stand against lynching, with Democrats making it a hate crime and Republicans adding an anti-lynching conspiracy provision to federal law.
The key difference, it appears, was over “qualified immunity.” Democrats would allow individuals to sue and recover damages when police violate their rights. The GOP legislation did not address the issue.
Scott’s legislation was a legitimate proposal to address key issues regarding law enforcement. It could have been a starting point for debate and crafting a compromise that those in middle in America could support.
But a year ago with Donald Trump as president, the Democrats would do nothing to give him and his GOP supporters a perceived victory. And there is much the same attitude today among Republicans regarding President Joe Biden, though in many instances Biden is simply pushing through what he wants via executive order or using Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress.
Sadly, in the Washington of today, even getting to the point of realistically considering a compromise does not seem possible.