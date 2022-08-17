EDITORIAL: SC State can be thankful for football

The athletics program at South Carolina State University has been on a roller coaster in 2022.

The year began with the university basking in a Celebration Bowl football win over No. 1 Jackson State in December and being named HBCU national champions. It doesn’t get much better, with veteran coach Buddy Pough’s Bulldogs capitalizing on the national title (and conference championship) on the recruiting trail.

Then came February. A day after women's basketball coach Audra Smith filed a class-action and individual lawsuit against the university, she was relieved of her duties.

The lawsuit alleges Title IX discrimination and retaliation and equal pay act violations. It states that women's athletics and their coaches at SC State are not being treated fairly and have not been treated fairly over time.

More allegations came in March, with the former men’s basketball coach of 11 seasons, Murray Garvin, filing a lawsuit against the university and its athletics director, Stacy Danley. Garvin alleges his team was underfunded during his tenure and claims the school did not give him access to all guaranteed game funds he brought in that he was supposed to be entitled to under his contract. He said Danley interfered with his ability to coach and win in order to install his preferred successor.

In April, first-year men’s hoops coach Tony Madlock left for the coaching job at Alabama State, leaving both the men’s and women’s basketball teams without coaches as the clock ticked into recruiting season.

It was not until July that the coaching vacancies were filled, with the women’s job going to Tim Eatman, an assistant from Rutgers University, and the men’s job going to 15-year West Virginia assistant coach Erik Martin.

In the middle of basketball uncertainty, Bulldog athletics did claim further successes in tennis with Hardeep Judge’s teams winning conference titles, and track and field athletes set individual school records.

But the summer has brought more upheaval.

This past week, university President Alexander Conyers announced the termination of Danley, effective immediately.

“SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction,” Conyers said in a release. “We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Danley was hired at SC State in April 2017. Notably, he established the first capital campaign for the Department of Athletics in the R.I.S.E Major Gift Initiative, which has raised more than $3 million.

S.C. State basketball legend Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics.

The Danley change came as SC State boosters had their eyes on what many consider the most important decision in 2022: retaining football coach Pough.

University trustees unanimously agreed to keep Pough on the sidelines through 2023. His contract will run from Aug. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023, and has a base salary of $287,000, which reflects a cost-of-living increase.

Pough is entering his 21st season as head coach at SC State. He is the school’s all-time winningest coach and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships.

So as the Bulldog football team, ranked second in nearly all preseason polls of HBCU teams, gets into the heart of preparation for a new season, at least any uncertainty in the football program should be eliminated.

With the team returning Pough and a highly regarded coaching staff to go with nine starters on offense and nine starters on defense, the goal is a repeat of 2021 with more titles.

The team will be watched closely and will dominate attention on Bulldog athletics. But football season will tick by quickly and other aspects of a program in flux, not the least being its overall leadership, will be back in focus.

With little to no information being provided on the Danley ouster to date, supporters will await with anticipation news on the “different direction.”