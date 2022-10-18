EDITORIAL: SC earthquake preparedness is important too

Despite the damage from Hurricane Ian, it appears South Carolina is going to be spared the worst of hurricane season in 2022. But there is the need for preparedness for all kinds of disasters. This week, the focus is earthquakes.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take the opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.

Highlights of the week will be the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina and the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill. The ShakeOut is on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m.

More than 1.92 million people across eight states and the District of Columbia will take part in the Great Southeast ShakeOut. The regional drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”. For most people, in most situations, this means to:

• DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees.

• COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk.

• HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities and households are encouraged to participate. Worldwide, more than 43 million people are expected to participate in the Great ShakeOut.

Registration is an important part of the event, which is open to everyone in South Carolina. To register, go to www.shakeout.org/southeast.

Similar to other preparedness drills sponsored by SCEMD, the signal to begin the drill will be broadcast Thursday at 10:20 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media.

South Carolina has good reason to note the risk of quakes.

Our state normally experiences approximately 10 to 20 earthquakes annually; however, this year’s swarm of more than 80 low-magnitude quakes in Kershaw County highlights earthquakes can occur anywhere in South Carolina.

The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the Eastern Seaboard was just outside of Charleston on Aug. 31, 1886. The 7.3-magnitude quake devastated the region and was felt from Chicago to Cuba. According to a study commissioned by SCEMD, an earthquake of similar magnitude occurring today would result in tremendous loss of life, severe property damage and extreme economic loss.

Officials say they are as prepared as they can be for an earthquake, with rescue teams and emergency responders being trained regularly on structural collapse and emergency response. Thursday is your individual opportunity at preparedness.