EDITORIAL: Santee Cooper reform remains a top priority

Individuals who are no longer there made the bad management decisions to keep spending on two nuclear reactors even after their consultants warned that nuclear partner SCE&G wasn’t exercising the basic level of oversight that any rational person would expect a business to provide for the multibillion-dollar construction project.

If Santee Cooper had simply fulfilled its duty as a state agency to protect the public interest by notifying the Public Service Commission of what it knew, regulators could have denied SCE&G rate increase requests and the two utilities might have pulled the plug much earlier or gotten the project under control.

But those individuals were enabled by state laws, which make Santee Cooper an agency that answers to no one — except maybe the legislature, and then only if the utility’s friends aren’t able to block reform legislation, as they have done since forever.

Not only is Santee Cooper exempt from PSC oversight, but the governor isn’t allowed to remove the board members (who are appointed by the governor) unless he can prove that they committed a crime or refused to show up for work or met a tiny list of other firing offenses — a list that does not include squandering $4 billion in ratepayers’ money on a power plant that will never produce a watt.