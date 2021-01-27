EDITORIAL: Santee Cooper changes, not sale, are issue

The Lake Marion Regional Water System continues to grow as a reliable source of water in rural areas looking to improve quality of life and expand development opportunities.
Most recently, the water system received a $10 million grant to further expand its services to rural areas in and around The T&D Region.
Since the Lake Marion water plant was completed more than a decade ago, the list of towns being served has grown and that expansion is to continue.
But there is concern.
A key player in the water project is the South Carolina Public Service Authority, better known as Santee Cooper, one of the nation’s largest publicly owned utilities. The owner of the manmade lakes Marion and Moultrie, Santee Cooper was created more than a half-century ago to bring growth and development to rural counties by supplying electricity. Water was and is a logical extension of the mission.
But will the mission continue if South Carolina leaders decide to sell Santee Cooper?
And what of Santee Cooper's key role in economic development via loans, grants, other incentives and facilities?
The governor and lawmakers must look at the big picture, first realizing that sale of Santee Cooper to a private utility will result in higher electric rates for its customers. And a private utility has no interest in Santee Cooper's other missions.
Despite leadership in the S.C. House and Gov. Henry McMaster being advocates for sale, there is general belief that votes to sell are not there in the S.C. Senate.
Our region's lawmakers are among those who will be making the case that Santee Cooper is an important state asset. They agree that reforms in areas such as governance are needed at the utility but have indicated that sale could be a big mistake.
In fact, Senate Minority Leader and Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto said the utility may not even be a top issue in this legislative session. “There’s not a crisis at Santee Cooper right now that mandates that this takes some super priority for us," he said.
Maybe not a "super" priority, but moving beyond talk of sale and into real discussion of changes at Santee Cooper would be a good thing in 2021-22.