EDITORIAL: Santa knows true meaning of Christmas

It’s become a favorite source of debate: Is this country undoing its Christian heritage by undermining Christmas traditions?
It is undeniable that Christmas is under fire, from elimination of traditional carol singing in schools to replacing the greeting "Merry Christmas" with "Happy holidays."
But Christmas is not going away and the true meaning will not be replaced. Americans will see to it.
Toward that end, it's time for a truce among those believing the Santa Claus tradition goes too far, overshadowing the religious aspect of Christmas as the birthday of Jesus.
How better to add perspective than via a letter from Santa to God?
Paulette S. Evans -- Vance native, author and former teacher now residing in Sumter -- pens the letter for Santa, titling it "Santa's Prayer for All Seasons."
"Heavenly Father, at this time of year so much attention is placed on me.
"It really shouldn’t be me.
"I’ve got to admit, I enjoy the children and the smiles and gaiety that come with this special job that you’re given me. The toys and the games remind us of the magic of creativity, newness, and the healing power of laughter.
"However, Christmas is not about me. It’s about a little baby boy who displayed the essence of your love as he grew into adulthood. His birth was celebrated by the angels, and it is still recited, “On Earth, Peace and Good Will towards men.
"Father, I ask that this expression be repeated in the minds and hearts of all who embrace the cheer of the Christmas Season after the season is officially over.
"My Special Christmas prayer for the new year continues to be one of Gratitude for the Gifts of Life, Joy, and a Peace for all people. Let it be followed with the good health of body, mind, and spirit. Bless us with your Grace to share with others, and your Healing calm that soothes troubled hearts.
"Father, I realize that I represent Christmas Magic, Wishes, and spreading the gift of Laughter during this special time of the year. May the lives I touch respond with a sense of being transformed into new people from the inside. May they laugh with the joy that comes from You.
"Your Humble Servant, Santa Claus"