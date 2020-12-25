EDITORIAL: Santa knows true meaning of Christmas

It’s become a favorite source of debate: Is this country undoing its Christian heritage by undermining Christmas traditions?

It is undeniable that Christmas is under fire, from elimination of traditional carol singing in schools to replacing the greeting "Merry Christmas" with "Happy holidays."

But Christmas is not going away and the true meaning will not be replaced. Americans will see to it.

Toward that end, it's time for a truce among those believing the Santa Claus tradition goes too far, overshadowing the religious aspect of Christmas as the birthday of Jesus.

How better to add perspective than via a letter from Santa to God?

Paulette S. Evans -- Vance native, author and former teacher now residing in Sumter -- pens the letter for Santa, titling it "Santa's Prayer for All Seasons."

"Heavenly Father, at this time of year so much attention is placed on me.

"It really shouldn’t be me.

"I’ve got to admit, I enjoy the children and the smiles and gaiety that come with this special job that you’re given me. The toys and the games remind us of the magic of creativity, newness, and the healing power of laughter.