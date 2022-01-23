EDITORIAL: Same approach won’t help Biden in second year

The analysis of President Joe Biden’s first year in office goes on. Republicans cite failure on almost every front. Democrats point to a president having to take on tough issues amid a pandemic and looking yet to succeed with his agenda.

As we see it, Biden has little about to claim major success, though the infrastructure bill that he says is changing American lives can have major impact on the country going forward. Not yet, but going forward. And the effect will be less on an individual’s life than on the greater good of all.

Note the infrastructure bill was passed with Republican support in the U.S. Senate. Other legislation, such as the massive social infrastructure bill called “Build Back Better,” has no GOP support – and it cannot get the Democratic backing in the Senate needed to overcome the present 60-vote requirement for passage in the upper chamber.

Biden thus wants to see the Senate filibuster rule that makes the 60 votes necessary waived – if not entirely at least for legislation that would essentially federalize elections. He is pushing the change even though the longtime senator knows what it will mean: Republicans using the end of the 60-vote rule to undo just about anything when they again, whenever that is, become the Senate majority. Essentially, the Senate would become a body that bounces back on forth on policies, programs, nominations and laws much like the House. What is approved today by a majority is undone by the opposition when it becomes the majority.

Biden promised to unite America. He vowed not to be as divisive as President Donald Trump. Yet his words and policies have been anything but uniting. Biden and his Democratic allies have treated year 1 of his presidency as if they have a mandate to make wholesale changes in the country. They have a slim majority in the U.S. House, must rely on the vice president to break a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate and are in the minority in governor’s mansions and statehouses around the country. There is no mandate.

If Americans said anything in November 2020, it was that Trump as an individual was no longer wanted in the White House. While some might have interpreted that to mean his policies were rejected, we don’t agree. From immigration law to foreign trade to natural security and beyond, Trump’s policies needed a close look by Biden with an eye on what to change and what to retain.

Instead, Biden entered office with a determination to undo “everything Trump,” via executive orders and the legislative agenda he has been unable to get approved in year 1. Instead of stepping back and looking for ways to prioritize parts of his agenda through working with moderate Democrats and the Republican minority in Congress, he is doubling down on divisive rhetoric.

Visiting Georgia ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and calling opponents of the stalled voting rights legislation the equivalent of the late segregationist governor George Wallace and Confederacy leader Jefferson Davis is as bad an approach politically as it is just plain wrong. It is not racist to oppose the loss of state control over elections that was the intent of the nation’s founders.

If President Joe Biden wants to find success with key parts of his agenda that leaders across the political spectrum agree will help America move forward, he should focus on being the force of unity he promised to be. But it won’t be easy. Time is short.

The midterm elections of 2022 are looming large with Republicans no more inclined to go along with something that gives Biden a victory than Democrats over four years were willing to cooperate with Trump.

