EDITORIAL: Salley helped people ‘build’ better lives

For three decades, Michael Salley Jr. of Orangeburg made the dream of home ownership come true for many Orangeburg County families.

A co-founder of Edisto Habitat for Humanity in 1989, “Mr. Mike” dedicated a large portion of his life to civic volunteerism. He died May 8 at 84.

Salley is known as the “Edisto Habitat father” and donated more construction hours over 30 years than any other volunteer in the local organization.

It was not always easy to build homes.

During Habitat for Humanity's first year, it cost $30,000 to construct a house and only about half of the money was available. The remaining portion was secured, and soon homes were being constructed on a regular basis.

Some of the homes have background stories.

For instance, a home in Bowman was built for the mother of a child with disabilities.

Her family lived on the same street in Bowman, but the woman was willing to move to Orangeburg for her Habitat home. In the end, the house was built on the street near her family so they could assist in taking care of her child.

The first house Salley helped build was for a young married couple whose children were blind.

Salley said his inspiration for starting Habitat came from a mission trip he took to Ecuador with St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Born in Orangeburg in 1937, Salley and his family moved around during his childhood since his father was in the military. When his father was commissioned to fight in World War II, Salley's family moved in with his mother's parents.

Following the war, Salley returned to his birthplace, eventually graduating from Orangeburg High School in 1955.

Salley attended Georgia Tech for a time to study engineering, but he decided to take a different path and attended Clemson University to major in forestry.

After graduation, he served a two-year stint in the Army and then began a career with the S.C. Forestry Commission.

In 1973, Salley started his own forestry business.

After retiring in 1996, he made his commitment to Habitat a full-time job.

For his work he was recognized in 2007 with the United Way of the Midlands Community Impact Award and in 2014 with the Edisto chapter’s Golden Hammer Award for volunteering with the organization. The award was named after him and is given annually to the volunteer that exemplifies the traits and characteristics of volunteerism that Salley has exemplified through the years.

In 2019, Edisto Habitat for Humanity officials, along with city and county government officials, named Orangeburg County Community Park on Kings Road in honor of Salley.

When he was named by the Kiwanis Club as Orangeburg Citizen of the Year in 2016, Jamie Bozardt, then the executive director of Edisto Habitat, stated: "He has given unselfishly of his time and of himself. Everyone loves ‘Mr. Michael.’ He continues to help families that have been in their homes for years when they need small repairs and continues to work faithfully on every home."

Michael Gramling Salley Jr. deserves all the accolades. He was the embodiment of volunteerism. His impact on lives in our community will live on.

