EDITORIAL: Safety with fireworks is first priority

You've heard the message for years. And it's been ignored for years: Fireworks are dangerous and should only be used in supervised situations. All fireworks, even those fun novelties and sparklers, can be dangerous when not used safely.
According to the 2020 Consumer Products Safety Commission safety report, there were an estimated 7,300 injuries just in the one month surrounding the Fourth of July in 2019, and about 2,600 of those injuries happened to kids 14 years old and younger.
Fireworks-related injuries are preventable. They range from minor and major burns to fractures and amputations. In South Carolina, the most common fireworks-related injuries are burns and open wounds to the hands, legs, head and eyes, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As wise as advice is about letting professionals handle the fireworks, reality is people will be shooting fireworks in a state and region in which sale thereof is legal and doing so is a tradition.
Therefore, some practical advice about being legal and safe is in order.
The National Council on Fireworks Safety says:
• Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
• Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
• A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
• Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
• Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
• Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
• Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
• Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
• Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
If you decide not to take the risk of being involved with your own fireworks this year, a number of places in The T&D Region are holding fireworks shows surrounding the Fourth of July holiday. Enjoy them. And let’s make this holiday a safe one.