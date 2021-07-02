EDITORIAL: Safety with fireworks is first priority

You've heard the message for years. And it's been ignored for years: Fireworks are dangerous and should only be used in supervised situations. All fireworks, even those fun novelties and sparklers, can be dangerous when not used safely.

According to the 2020 Consumer Products Safety Commission safety report, there were an estimated 7,300 injuries just in the one month surrounding the Fourth of July in 2019, and about 2,600 of those injuries happened to kids 14 years old and younger.

Fireworks-related injuries are preventable. They range from minor and major burns to fractures and amputations. In South Carolina, the most common fireworks-related injuries are burns and open wounds to the hands, legs, head and eyes, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As wise as advice is about letting professionals handle the fireworks, reality is people will be shooting fireworks in a state and region in which sale thereof is legal and doing so is a tradition.

Therefore, some practical advice about being legal and safe is in order.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety says:

• Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.