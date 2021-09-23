EDITORIAL: Safety seats play key role in saving kids

For maximum child passenger safety, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends:

* Keeping infants in the back seat, in rear-facing child safety seats, as long as possible up to the height or weight limit of the particular seat. At a minimum, keep infants rear-facing until at least age 1 and at least 20 pounds.

* When children outgrow their rear-facing seats (at least age 1 and at least 20 pounds), they should ride in forward-facing child safety seats, in the back seat, until they reach the upper weight or height limit of the particular seat (usually around age 4 and 40 pounds).

Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. In 2018, the NHTSA reported that 35% of all children killed in motor vehicle collisions were unrestrained.

Research indicates 80% of car crashes involving children occur within 20 minutes of home, many during short drives to school or the grocery store in which parents fail to use child safety seats. More than half of crashes involving children are at speeds under 45 mph, and nearly half occur on local roads or in parking lots.

Remember, the safest place for all children is in the back seat of the vehicle. Protect them per the law -- and love.

