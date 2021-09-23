EDITORIAL: Safety seats play key role in saving kids

Not to be forgotten in the push to get adults to be safe drivers is the requirement that children receive special attention in the travel process.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19-25. The national campaign aims to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly ensure their children are buckled up correctly whenever they are riding in a vehicle.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly.
South Carolina long has had a primary law requiring that kids be belted in child safety seats or appropriate booster seats. Correct usage of the seats is essential. Belting a child who is too small into an adult safety belt is removing the safety cushion that personal restraint provides.
“Every day, our troopers see children who are not properly restrained in vehicles. Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of every parent and caregiver to ensure they are educated on proper restraint recommendations based on the child’s height, age and weight,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said. “We highly recommend getting your children’s car seats checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can have peace of mind as you travel with your precious cargo.”
For maximum child passenger safety, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends:
* Keeping infants in the back seat, in rear-facing child safety seats, as long as possible up to the height or weight limit of the particular seat. At a minimum, keep infants rear-facing until at least age 1 and at least 20 pounds.
* When children outgrow their rear-facing seats (at least age 1 and at least 20 pounds), they should ride in forward-facing child safety seats, in the back seat, until they reach the upper weight or height limit of the particular seat (usually around age 4 and 40 pounds).
Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. In 2018, the NHTSA reported that 35% of all children killed in motor vehicle collisions were unrestrained.
Research indicates 80% of car crashes involving children occur within 20 minutes of home, many during short drives to school or the grocery store in which parents fail to use child safety seats. More than half of crashes involving children are at speeds under 45 mph, and nearly half occur on local roads or in parking lots.
Remember, the safest place for all children is in the back seat of the vehicle. Protect them per the law -- and love.