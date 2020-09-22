EDITORIAL: Safety seats for kids need correct usage

“Our troopers see children every day riding unbuckled or in restraints that are unsafe or not appropriate for their age and size,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson. “We highly recommend getting your children’s car seats checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can be sure they are restrained safely.”

According to the S.C. Child Passenger Safety Law:

• Infants under 2 years old must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer of the car seat before moving to a forward-facing car seat.

• A child at least age 2 or under 2 who has outgrown the manufacturer’s height or weight limits for a rear-facing car seat must be secured in a forward-facing car seat in a rear seat of the vehicle until the child exceeds the highest height or weight requirements of the forward-facing car seat.

• Children who are at least 4 years old who have outgrown a forward-facing seat may be moved to a booster seat until they meet the height and fit requirements for an adult safety belt.

• A child at least age 8 or at least 57 inches tall may be restrained by an adult safety belt if the child can be secured properly by an adult safety seat belt.

NHTSA statistics show more than half (59%) of all child safety seats are used incorrectly. It’s a safe bet that a sizable number of parents and adults are unaware of such misuse and the danger it poses. And the result could be the horrible loss of child who didn’t have to die.

