EDITORIAL: Safety seats for kids need correct usage

South Carolina’s seat belt law has saved lives in a state where the roads remain among the nation’s deadliest. On average, more than two people are killed a day, and 2020, despite fewer people on the road, is shaping up to end with similar numbers.
Seat belts are a primary safety device for preventing death and serious injury. State lawmakers told citizens of their importance by strengthening the law to require belt usage. Police can now ticket a driver for failing to wear belts or having their passenger wear belts.
Not to be forgotten in the focus on adults and seat-belt usage is the safety of children. South Carolina long has had a primary law requiring that kids be belted in child safety seats or appropriate booster seats. Correct usage of the seats is essential. Belting a child who is too small into an adult safety belt is removing the safety cushion that personal restraint provides.
The numbers reveal how deadly that can be. Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children. In 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 37% of all children killed in car crashes were unrestrained.
From Sept. 20-26, national Child Passenger Safety Week, the S.C. Department of Public Safety will join NHTSA in its annual campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers ensure their children are in the right seat — every trip, every time. The week will include virtual activities on the SCDPS social media pages and website, including educational videos featuring the South Carolina Highway Patrol. These videos will focus on a different topic for each day: selection, direction, location, installation, harnessing, and will conclude with National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 26.
“Our troopers see children every day riding unbuckled or in restraints that are unsafe or not appropriate for their age and size,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson. “We highly recommend getting your children’s car seats checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can be sure they are restrained safely.”
According to the S.C. Child Passenger Safety Law:
• Infants under 2 years old must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer of the car seat before moving to a forward-facing car seat.
• A child at least age 2 or under 2 who has outgrown the manufacturer’s height or weight limits for a rear-facing car seat must be secured in a forward-facing car seat in a rear seat of the vehicle until the child exceeds the highest height or weight requirements of the forward-facing car seat.
• Children who are at least 4 years old who have outgrown a forward-facing seat may be moved to a booster seat until they meet the height and fit requirements for an adult safety belt.
• A child at least age 8 or at least 57 inches tall may be restrained by an adult safety belt if the child can be secured properly by an adult safety seat belt.
NHTSA statistics show more than half (59%) of all child safety seats are used incorrectly. It’s a safe bet that a sizable number of parents and adults are unaware of such misuse and the danger it poses. And the result could be the horrible loss of child who didn’t have to die.
