EDITORIAL: S.C. workers need all help they can get

While the $300 weekly checks will be retroactive to Aug. 1, they come from a FEMA disaster relief fund that contained only $55 billion before Hurricane Laura’s arrival on Aug. 26.

Experts expect the fund will be exhausted by mid-October. All the more reason for Congress to resolve its differences over the next round of pandemic relief.

The state’s delay in applying, while prudent since so much was initially unclear about what our obligations might be, means those unemployed South Carolinians who qualify (many will not) are unlikely to get any help until October, if then. But better late than never, and better some than none.

We hope that by October, the whole Trump emergency plan, which was meant as a stopgap after Congress allowed the previous federal unemployment supplement to expire July 31, will have been overridden by new congressional action.

Meanwhile, construction employment in South Carolina has returned almost to the high level it had reached last year, and construction employment is a bellwether of economic growth. Although many pundits predict a double-dip recession, early third-quarter data from the New York and Atlanta Federal Reserve banks indicate strong growth is occurring, according to Douglas Holtz-Eakin, head of the American Action Forum, a conservative economic think tank.