EDITORIAL: S.C. will need voting adjustments

South Carolina lawmakers made adjustments in the absentee voting process for the June political primaries and runoff elections. Every voter in the state was eligible to cast an absentee ballot and the requirement for a witness signature on return envelopes was waived amid the coronavirus pandemic and the danger of people flocking to polling places.

Ahead of November’s general election, the S.C. Supreme Court is being asked via voter petition to mandate electoral steps beyond just opening up absentee voting to all. Also being sought are curbside sites for early voting and online absentee applications. Legislative leaders have formally asked the high court to dismiss the petition and leave it to the General Assembly to address election issues.

A filing by House Speaker Jay Lucas urges the court to “recognize and acknowledge that the legislative branch is responsible for addressing issues regarding changes to this State’s election laws. The General Assembly can address these issues when it returns to the State House next month.”

We agree. The General Assembly will be back in September and should be given the opportunity to make any changes in election law. And some changes will be needed amid a continuing coronavirus emergency.