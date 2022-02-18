EDITORIAL: S.C. should legalize medical marijuana

Opponents of medicinal marijuana aren’t wrong to say there are dangers involved in South Carolina legalizing even the limited use of a drug that the federal government outlaws and the FDA hasn’t approved and the CDC hasn’t recommended for medical treatment.

They aren’t wrong to raise questions about whether Sen. Tom Davis’ proposal will create an industry that will be well-placed to lobby for future liberalization of a strict medical cannabis law, which in turn would make it easier for adolescents to have access to yet another drug that can alter their still-developing brains.

And they’re not wrong to raise questions about whether the medical marijuana bill is written tightly enough to help patients who truly need the pain-relief and other medical benefits it could provide while also limiting abuse by people who want to use marijuana recreationally.

But some opponents overlook important context: While the federal government does categorize marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug — an illegal drug “with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse” — that’s based on political decisions by the Congress, not medical decisions by the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those agencies haven’t approved or recommended marijuana’s use because federal law has effectively prevented them from even seriously considering doing so.

Look no further than the CDC’s warnings about marijuana and prescription opioids to see which is more dangerous; it’s not even a close call.

Opponents overlook, too, the rest of the story on that political decision: Since 2015, the Congress has included language in the annual federal budget to prohibit the Justice Department from taking any action to stop states from allowing the medicinal use of marijuana. That’s not the same as prohibiting federal agents from arresting people for selling or using medical marijuana, but it is a legally binding acceptance of medical marijuana by the Congress and the president.

They also overlook the fact that S.150 doesn’t allow anyone to use marijuana in the most popular way: by smoking it. Patients — who would have to get approval from a physician to purchase up to a 14-day supply from a special dispensary — would be limited to using oils, salves, patches, vaporizers or edible cannabis.

Perhaps most importantly, opponents overlook the fact that the choice for people with debilitating pain isn’t always between using marijuana or suffering — although that is the choice for some, and it’s a morally difficult one to justify when there are relatively safe alternatives. The choice is more often between marijuana or opioids, which are not only in many cases less effective but in all cases more dangerous.

What we need most is for the Congress to change marijuana to a Schedule II drug, like the far more dangerous opioids whose death toll is high and growing, or pass a permanent law giving states the authority to regulate marijuana, just as they may regulate alcohol. In either event, Congress should authorize the CDC to study medicinal cannabis to provide some recommendations.

Unfortunately, Congress is largely dysfunctional. So if we want to do anything to relieve the nausea of cancer treatment and the debilitating pain of neuropathy and other chronic conditions and treat multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism — which we should want to do — then the S.C. Legislature has to do what 37 other states already have done: Heed Congress’ wink and nod and legalize the medicinal use of cannabis.

This abridged editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via The Associated Press.

