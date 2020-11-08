EDITORIAL: S.C. should establish early voting

South Carolina lawmakers are due a new look at laws pertaining to voting in the wake of an election year defined by the pandemic emergency.
First, there are clear benefits to allowing voters to cast in-person ballots ahead of Election Day. More than 1.3 million South Carolinians voted before Nov. 3 after the General Assembly waived requirements and allowed any registered voter in the state to vote absentee. That compares to 503,000 people who voted absentee statewide in 2016.
Though the standard requirements are liberal enough that just about anyone can vote absentee in any election, formally establishing an early voting period of at least a week makes sense. It would give people more opportunities to vote. Let’s face it, there are folks who simply cannot be away from jobs to wait in line to vote on a Tuesday.
Taking 1.3 million people out of the voting mix on Election Day with an early voting period would make the process a lot more manageable and has no major down side.
As for mailed absentee ballots, we expect state lawmakers to retain the requirement that a witness signature accompany the ballot. State law requires voters to sign the “voter’s oath” on their envelope and get someone to sign witnessing that signature before returning the absentee ballot. The law allows anyone to be a witness.
The issue went back and forth in court this year, with the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately backing the General Assembly’s decision to keep the signature requirement put in place in 1953.
An Oct. 5 ruling by the nation’s high court reinstated the requirement, overturning an earlier decision from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. But justices specified that ballots received before Oct. 8 without a witness signature on the return envelope would still count. After that, they would not.
A real fear this year was that the on-again, off-again nature of the signature requirement would result in a lot of ballots not being counted because a person did not get the vote witnessed. The State Election Commission has estimated that at least 2,500 absentee ballots statewide won’t count because they lacked the signature. As of Monday, that represented less than 1% of the 462,000 absentee ballots mailed to voters in the state.
As much as the number still will produce howls about voter disenfranchisement, the fact is the number represents a smaller percentage than those rejected four years ago for the same reason when there was no court fight to confuse voters. In 2016, just under 1,600 mailed absentee ballots were returned without a witness signature, out of 133,000 total, meaning 1.2% of all returned absentee ballots weren’t counted for that reason.
S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmore told The Post and Courier of Charleston that if there’s a silver lining to the court case, it’s the “bright light” shone on the signature requirement.
“There’s been more attention to the witness signature than ever before,” he said. “Not to discount that people might’ve been confused. But on the other hand, the attention received has to have some positive effect on educating voters.”
For now, the voting is over. It’s time to assess the process and decide where changes need to be made. Establishing a period during which ballots can be cast early in every election and primary is a priority.
