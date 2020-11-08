EDITORIAL: S.C. should establish early voting

An Oct. 5 ruling by the nation’s high court reinstated the requirement, overturning an earlier decision from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. But justices specified that ballots received before Oct. 8 without a witness signature on the return envelope would still count. After that, they would not.

A real fear this year was that the on-again, off-again nature of the signature requirement would result in a lot of ballots not being counted because a person did not get the vote witnessed. The State Election Commission has estimated that at least 2,500 absentee ballots statewide won’t count because they lacked the signature. As of Monday, that represented less than 1% of the 462,000 absentee ballots mailed to voters in the state.

As much as the number still will produce howls about voter disenfranchisement, the fact is the number represents a smaller percentage than those rejected four years ago for the same reason when there was no court fight to confuse voters. In 2016, just under 1,600 mailed absentee ballots were returned without a witness signature, out of 133,000 total, meaning 1.2% of all returned absentee ballots weren’t counted for that reason.

S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmore told The Post and Courier of Charleston that if there’s a silver lining to the court case, it’s the “bright light” shone on the signature requirement.