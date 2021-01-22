EDITORIAL: S.C. Senate takes lead on earmarks

It also requires a written explanation of any earmarks included in the final version of the budget negotiated by a House-Senate conference committee, although that explanation only has to identify which body made the request.

That points to the obvious shortcoming of the rule: It doesn't identify the House sponsors of earmarks. House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith told The Post and Courier's Seanna Adcox last year that he intended to lift the veil of secrecy from House earmarks, but we need more than a single legislator's promise. The House should adopt its own version of the Senate rule.

Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian, one of the leaders in the bipartisan anti-earmark campaign, told us that while he and Massey believe the rule will out all those local parks and fire trucks and civic programs that might or might not be worthwhile, "we won't know until we try to use it" and see whether budget writers discover a way around it.

Critics of the rule predicted precisely that last year when the sponsors rolled out a similar proposal, noting that lawmakers could just go directly to state agency directors and ask them to include their special projects in those agencies' budgets. And that could happen, but it's doubtful, because that misunderstands the point and the process of earmarks.