EDITORIAL: S.C. reputation grows as place for retirement

South Carolina, like other states in the South, is growing in population. U.S. Census puts the growth at more than 10% over the past 10 years, with the state adding nearly a half million people.

Much of the growth is occurring in areas attractive to retirees, the coast and Upstate locations, but Orangeburg and the entire state stand to benefit. A 2021 study offers evidence.

South Carolina has been ranked by the SeniorLiving.org study -- https://www.seniorliving.org/best-states-older-adults/ -- as the No. 10 best state for older adults, with factors being people’s desire for their money to go far, good weather, excellent health care and a social life.

The rank was derived from compiling numbers in 15 categories across taxes and finances, health and medicine, and lifestyle and culture using data from the Census Bureau, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Here are some reasons South Carolina was ranked the No. 10 best state for older adults:

No. 7 lowest average monthly marketplace premium after tax credit at $116.

No. 8 warmest state with an average temperature of 65 degrees.

No. 4 best culture ranking.

The study is not the first to give the Palmetto State — and Orangeburg — high marks for the older population. A new one concurs.

Market research firm TOP Data has conducted an analysis -- https://topagency.com/report/best-state-to-retire/ -- to determine which states are the best to retire. Based on 38 metrics organized into five categories — affordability, entertainment, health care, safety and wellness — the 2022 Best States to Retire study shows South Carolina is the No. 6 best state to retire in due to its multiple retirement housing offerings, and its high quality public hospitals.

The rankings for South Carolina are:

No. 8 Affordability

No. 4 Entertainment

No. 38 Health care

No. 36 Safety

No. 16 Wellness

It’s important that Orangeburg and surroundings not be left out when people are considering retirement destinations.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, annually reports on the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. -- https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#southcarolina.

Among South Carolina sites, Orangeburg ranked No. 8 in 2021 behind Murrells Inlet, Seneca, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach, Camden, Greenville and Georgetown, and ahead of Anderson and Laurens.

Specifics of the Orangeburg ranking:

Taxes -- 15%

Doctors' offices per 1,000 people -- 3.7

Recreation centers per 1,000 people -- .09

Retirement centers per 1,000 people -- .04

Percent of seniors – 14.5%

Best Place to Retire Index -- 32.17

Orangeburg is taking steps to make itself a retirement destination.

In 2019, the county received the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities certification, showing it is committed to making the county more age-friendly. The county was the first in South Carolina to receive the designation.

While the county’s focus on economic development via business and industry remains vital, further building our locale as a retirement destination must be a priority.