EDITORIAL: S.C. out front in computer science education

Additional highlights from the report include:

• A 12% growth in the percentage of high schools in South Carolina offering computer science courses from 2020 (80%) to 2021 (92%). Since 2017, the percentage of high schools offering computer science has increased 49%.

• Students of all racial and ethnic groups have equal access to attend a school that offers computer science, and no participation disparities exist for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

• Computer science student enrollment by gender is close to parity, with 46% female students.

• South Carolina is one of just three states with a full year, one credit graduation requirement in computer science.

• In 2017, South Carolina became one of just six states to adopt computer science standards with the passage of the South Carolina Computer Science and Digital Literacy Standards for grades K-8. In 2018, South Carolina adopted high school computer science standards making the standards span the full K-12 spectrum.

South Carolina has adopted seven of the nine policies recommended by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition and is in the process of creating a state plan to satisfy the eighth recommendation.