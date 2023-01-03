EDITORIAL: S.C. on target with partnership to fight addiction

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports:

Almost 50,000 people die every year from opioid overdoses.

Opioids are a factor in at least 7 of every 10 overdose deaths.

Over 10 million people misuse opioids in a year.

Overdose deaths have been increasing for more than two decades. Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has declared the situation a statewide health emergency.

This past week, he took another step in addressing the crisis, putting state resources behind efforts to combat the addiction that can lead to deaths from overdose or misuse, primarily of opioids.

McMaster joined with South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby in announcing a new partnership involving the state’s three research universities. Its objective is to significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction.

The new S.C. Center of Excellence in Addiction includes DAODAS, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina.

University researchers, with technical and administrative assistance from the two state agencies, will initially work together to utilize available data in an effort to better understand how the state is performing in three key areas:

Identifying individuals with substance-use disorders.

Treating those who have been identified.

Retaining those currently in treatment.

The focus makes sense. Understanding the scope of the problem and how well the state is doing in combating addiction is vital to successful intervention, improving access to treatment and effectively targeting assistance to regions of the state that are struggling the most.

Health system performance data will also serve as a crucial baseline that will allow the state to gauge the success of major public investments to address the opioid epidemic. The center will strengthen the quality of how the state addresses addiction by securing data that will help stakeholders implement best practices.

In addition to data gathering, the center will engage the universities’ and state agencies’ program and service implementation specialists and data scientists with expertise in implementing and rigorously evaluating evidence-based strategies and clinical care to address addiction and help improve the public health response to the drug crisis.

Dr. Christina Andrews of the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health calls the new partnership “an extraordinary opportunity for our state’s government and universities to join forces to address one of the most profound public health challenges of our time.”

Joining forces is necessary if addiction and its associated problems are to be effectively addressed.

As Dr. Ed Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, says: “The opioid addiction problem in South Carolina is unfortunately bigger than any one agency or institution’s scope, and addressing it responsibly and robustly demands the kind of multipartner collaboration and commitment that this new center represents.”