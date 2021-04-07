EDITORIAL: S.C. non-profits still have need for generosity

Last September, according to a survey coordinated by Together SC, nearly two-thirds (63%) of nonprofits surveyed indicated they could survive six months or less without additional funding. In March, the percentage of those with the same answer about sustainability has only dropped slightly to 59%.

South Carolina’s nonprofit organizations are still in need.

As the pandemic and its impacts extend into 2021, Together SC, the state’s network of nonprofit organizations has conducted another survey via Kahle Strategic Insights. The findings convey the status of South Carolina’s nonprofit organizations one year into the COVID-19 health crisis.

The findings come from nearly 1,000 respondents, including those working in human services; arts, culture, and humanities; education; health; public/social benefit; religion; and, environment/animal welfare.

The data strongly suggest that federal financial assistance, like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the state’s CARES Act-funded grant program, helped many nonprofits, but only for a period of time. Forty-five percent of non-profit respondents receiving PPP loans still faced fiscal year operating losses.