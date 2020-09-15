EDITORIAL: S.C. needs more info on COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control tells us how many South Carolinians were tested for COVID-19, how many tested positive, how many are hospitalized, how many of those are in the ICU or on ventilators, and how many have died.

It’s all very useful, particularly since DHEC does the math and provides charts that make it easy to see the trends and visualize the pandemic’s assault on our state.

But if you’re ready to try dining in at one of Charleston’s finest restaurants and want to see which ones had done the best job of stopping outbreaks among their staff, you’re out of luck. Unlike health agencies in some states, DHEC doesn’t provide a list of restaurants where employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

DHEC does tell us, twice a week, the total number of infections and deaths at nursing homes and other residential care facilities. But don’t expect to be able to tell if it’s getting safer or more dangerous at the nursing home where your father with dementia has lived a restricted life since March. The agency doesn’t say how many nursing home residents and employees are tested, or when the positive tests come in.