EDITORIAL: S.C. must address prison issues

State officials have continued to blame illegal cellphones. Although we agree that the Congress should allow states to scramble phone signals on prison property, that doesn’t come near explaining what happened at Lee: All the illegal cellphones in the world couldn’t have allowed a prisoner to walk into a cell and stab another inmate if the cell door had been locked and if the killer hadn’t had the run of the place. They wouldn’t have allowed gang members to spread the word to escalate the violence if gang activity were in check.

The department also has purchased new security equipment, including a new locking system in a dorm where inmates used force to overpower the doors. Good too, but it still needs security upgrades throughout the system. It still needs more corrections officers to guard the prisoners, which we won’t have until the legislature provides funding for more positions, and better pay for to attract and keep people on the job. On top of guards, the department still needs more people to provide rehabilitation programs, both to reduce behavior problems while inmates are in prison and to help them get jobs and lead productive lives once they are released, as the vast majority of prisoners eventually will be. And all of that costs money.