EDITORIAL: S.C. makes progress vs. road deaths

“How exposed am I to danger?” is a question on every American’s mind when thinking about safety on a day-to-day basis.

The location has a huge impact on people’s safety due to the unique conditions surrounding it, such as the condition of roads, the likelihood of a mass shooting occurring or the financial security offered.

It may come as no surprise but a study by marketing agency Top Data shows drivers and pedestrians in South Carolina are in danger more than ever. The Safest States in America study -- https://topagency.com/report/safest-states-in-america/ -- identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure, based on the analysis of relevant metrics such as roads conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents and more.

Drivers in South Carolina are most likely to put their lives and the lives of others at risk, as the state has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the country.

South Carolina ranks overall No. 45:

No. 9 -- Road conditions (this may surprise many with so much focus on highway improvement)

No. 49 -- Pedestrian road fatalities

No. 50 -- Car passenger fatalities

No. 31 -- Bridge conditions

No. 32 -- Dam conditions

The good news is that at least for the first nine months of the year, South Carolina roads are “safer” than they were a year ago. The conclusion, sadly, is based on how many fewer traffic fatalities there have been. One is too many.

Traffic deaths in 2022 number more than a horrific 730. BUT that total is more than 100 less people killed than a year ago at this time. Not an insignificant number when you put it in real-life terms of lives saved and lives lost.

But the news could have been even better. Of the 497 people killed in motor vehicle crashes where seat belts were available, 252 of them were not buckled up. A sizable number of those killed would be alive today had they been belted.

Here’s what you need to know via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Seat belts dramatically reduce the risk of death and serious injury. Among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than 3 out of 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.

In one year alone, crash deaths and injuries to drivers and passengers cost $70 billion in medical and lost work costs.

These facts show that increasing seat belt use is critical to further reducing injury and saving lives. Obey the law and buckle up. Do it for you and those you love.

South Carolina is making progress in highway safety – but the news is nowhere near good enough.