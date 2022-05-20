EDITORIAL: S.C. makes key move to allow early voting

Polling shows Americans want expanded access to voting.

The American Bar Association annual Survey of Civic Literacy 2022 showed support for measures that expand voting, including longer hours at polling places (80%) and an increased number of polling places (78%). The survey found 66% of the public supports a federal holiday for Election Day. And measures such as increasing the number of ballot drop boxes (59%), allowing drive-through voting (58%) and Election Day voter registration (55%) got strong support -- but also had more than a third of respondents opposing them.

The survey also found that requiring voters to show ID received 79% support, although ABA President Reginald Turner notes that voter ID is frequently cited as a way to discourage individuals from voting.

South Carolina has been on the list of states criticized for its laws that critics claim limit voting access. But few if any will do anything but praise the state for a change that will take effect with the June primaries.

The legislature reached a compromise and Gov. Henry McMaster agreed with it, making early voting a reality in South Carolina.

The expansion of absentee voting into de facto early voting in 2020 led to agreement among Republicans and Democrats that offering early voting for all registered voters was a way to expand access. If for no other reason that cutting into the long lines at polling places on Election Day, the change makes total sense.

So here’s what you need to know.

In-person absentee voting has been replaced with a two-week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Early-voting for the June 14 primaries is Tuesday, May 31-Friday, June 10, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.

Voting is at all county voter registration and elections offices. Additional locations will be determined by the counties no later than May 24 and posted to scVOTES.gov.

Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Absentee voting is now by mail only. In-person absentee voting is no longer authorized by law since it is being replaced by early voting for all.

To vote absentee:

Request an absentee application by phone, mail or in person at your county voter registration office.

Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office by mail or in person.

You will receive your absentee ballot in the mail.

Vote and return your ballot to your county voter registration office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed. There are no changes to the witness requirement in effect for the June primaries. Witness requirement changes in the law go into effect in July.

Photo ID is now required when returning a ballot in person.

Family members and authorized representatives are now limited to five ballot returns in addition to their own per election. Previously, there was no limit. There are additional changes to rules for others returning a voter’s ballot.

Returning more than five ballots for other voters is now a felony crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or five years in prison, or both.

South Carolina is now the 45th state to allow early voting. Making the change away from an absentee system that was de facto early voting to one of early voting for all that follows the same guidelines as casting a ballot on Election Day is most welcome.

