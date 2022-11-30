EDITORIAL: S.C. makes itself more attractive to the military

South Carolina continues to grow as a military-friendly state.

South Carolina is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans, the eighth-highest total of military retirees in the nation. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The South Carolina Military Base Task Force, which is part of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2019 released the report, The Economic Impact of S.C. Military Community: 2019 Update. It found that the total economic impact of South Carolina’s military community surpasses $25.3 billion annually.

Earlier this year, the state took another step to boost its military connection.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act, which exempts all military retirement pay that is included in South Carolina taxable income from the state's income tax, no matter the taxpayer's age.

The new exemption is effective for tax year 2022, meaning retirees can claim it next year when they fill out their income tax return for this year. The deduction also can be claimed by a surviving spouse receiving military retirement income from a deceased spouse.

According to the SCDVA, military retirees can start, stop or change State Income Tax Withholding (SITW) by using myPay, filling out a DD Form 2866 Retiree Change of Address/State Tax Withholding Request, or sending a written request that includes all of the necessary information. If they choose to send a DD Form 2866 or a written request, mail to: Defense Finance and Accounting Service, U.S. Military Retirement Pay, 8899 E 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46249-1200. Do not send either document to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Other income tax exclusions offered by the state are:

• Any federal tax-exempt pension or compensation provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

• Combat pay and certain benefits not included in federal taxable income.

• Retirement income paid by the U.S. government for service in the Reserves or National Guard.

• Income received for service in the National Guard or the Reserves for customary annual training, weekend drills and other inactive duty training.

• Service pay for non-resident military personnel on active duty in South Carolina who are legal residents of other states.

The state also offers property tax exemptions to veterans deemed totally and permanently service-connected disabled.

The tax deduction on military pay is another important way in which South Carolina serves the nation well by accommodating our military and those serving and having served.

To all, we say thank you today and every day.