EDITORIAL: S.C. legislature must push ahead on consolidations

As Spearman wrote in announcing her decision: “The administration costs alone take away dramatically from dollars that should be going to teachers and students in the classroom. Students suffer from the lack of course offerings, career development programs, and limited extra-curricular activities."

Predictably, the move upset some local officials. But even school board members who objected told the Morning News of Florence that their objection was to the process, not the merger itself.

Consolidating districts doesn’t save a huge amount of money, but as Spearman noted, the overhead costs are tremendous in tiny districts, and every dollar that can be saved on administration can be plowed into the programs for students.

At least as important, consolidation helps eliminate funding inequities between districts and increases the talent pool for school board members and top administrators, and that in turn helps save students from school board members whose primary goal is to provide good jobs for their unqualified friends and relatives, and from superintendents who aren’t creative or energetic enough for the job.