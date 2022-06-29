EDITORIAL: S.C. lawmakers should be seeking abortion balance

The U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision from 50 years ago making abortion a legal right moves a long-standing battle back to elected lawmakers on the federal and state levels.

In Washington, Democrats, with the support of the of President Joe Biden, vow to push legislation making abortion legal across the country. Passage is unlikely, which puts the abortion issue back at the state level, where the Supreme Court says it belongs.

Foes of the high court ruling claim abortion is being outlawed. Proponents rightly say that is not so, though some states will soon have laws that ban nearly all abortions. But because it is left to each state to formulate its own statutes, abortion will remain available to varying degrees across the country.

South Carolina is not among states that has in place an anti-abortion law to be triggered automatically by the court ruling overturning Roe. What the state does have is a 2021 law that bans an abortion once an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law provides exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk.

The law has been blocked by the courts, but the Roe ruling gives South Carolina a new opportunity to put it into effect, with state Attorney General Alan Wilson promising action to do so.

Abortion rights supporters worry South Carolina will go further, with Gov. Henry McMaster signaling previously he is ready to do so.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said following the high court ruling: “The current reality is grim, but Democrats will continue to fight like hell to protect a woman's right to a legal, safe abortion. Conservatives believe that freedom and life begin at conception, and under their vision for America, it ends there as well.”

Yet to do date, even many Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to go further with legislation taking away exclusions such as rape and incest.

Our hope had been that U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would push compromise as the best national solution on Roe and abortion. We envisioned a compromise that would not have eliminated Roe vs. Wade, primarily meaning abortion would be allowed in the first trimester of pregnancy. States would have the right to put limits on abortion and even outlaw it in the second and third trimesters.

As much as it is arguable that such a “compromise” would go beyond the court’s role and into legislating, action is now up to lawmakers.

South Carolina and other states should not undo a woman’s right to an abortion in all cases. McMaster said he would “immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.” In doing so, he should urge lawmakers to balance laws passed from 2008 to 2016 with the 2021 Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

• A 2008 law requires women to wait at least 60 minutes after an ultrasound before getting an abortion. It also requires doctors to ask women if they want to see the ultrasound, either on the screen or on a printout, and women must sign a document verifying they’ve been informed of that right.

• A 2010 law requires women to wait at least 24 hours for an abortion after receiving information about the types of abortion procedures, the stages of fetal development, and other options such as adoption.

• The 2012 “Born Alive Infant Protection Act” says a fetus surviving an abortion attempt cannot be treated as medical waste.

• Under a 2016 South Carolina law, an abortion can’t be performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless there are serious health concerns or the pregnancy is placing the patient in danger. The patient must also get an ultrasound and consult with a medical care provider 24 hours ahead of time.

• The 2021 law goes further, banning abortion once an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0