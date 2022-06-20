EDITORIAL: S.C. is state that welcomes military presence

May was officially Military Appreciation Month, but in South Carolina, the military is to be celebrated every month.

Not only is the direct impact around the state via bases and personnel very real, South Carolina is a great place for military retirees. The personal-finance website WalletHub found exactly that with its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

To help troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Military retirement in South Carolina (1=best; 25=average):

• 8th – Veterans per capita

• 17th – percent of homeless veterans

• 19th – Veteran job opportunities

• 25th – Housing affordability

• 16th – percent of veteran-owned businesses

• 9th – Number of VA benefits-administration facilities per number of veterans

The results should surprise no one. For a small state, South Carolina plays a large role with the nation’s military.

From major bases with active-duty personnel and reservists, to defense contractors and their civilian workforce, the economic effect of the U.S. military on the Palmetto State is substantial.

In its most recent joint report with the S.C. Military Base Task Force, the University of South Carolina’s Moore School of Business said the annual impact of the military community is $25.3 billion — over 8% of the state’s economy.

“The military is an indelible part of South Carolina, with eight major installations and our neighbor, Fort Gordon, Georgia,” Dan Beatty, chairman of the task force, told The Post and Courier of Charleston. “We have the 10th-largest number of military personnel of any state, and have the eighth-largest number of military retirees in the nation.”

The study shows the bases support 62,520 Department of Defense personnel from all the services with $2.6 billion in payroll. Some 752 firms are executing DOD contracts worth more than $2 billion.

The military presence translates to 191,519 full-time jobs supported, directly or indirectly, by the military along with $10.5 billion in income for state residents, according to the report.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, secretary of the Veterans’ Affairs Department, told the Charleston newspaper that the agency advocates every day for everyone associated with the bases.

“Our installations are critical to our nation’s national security, and they bring a direct and substantial economic impact to the state. More importantly, however, those in uniform and their families bring unique experiences, skills and values into the South Carolina community. They make invaluable contributions that simply cannot be measured in dollars,” he said. “Military people and facilities are quite literally woven into the fabric of South Carolina’s culture, and our great state would be something less than it is without them.”

In 2022, The Times and Democrat is continuing the "Stories of Honor" series in which we each week profile a person having served or now serving in the U.S. military. It's the fourth year for the series that will conclude in July.

The profiles are an important way of saying thank you to all having served by telling the stories of those from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties nominated by T&D readers.

Our locale and South Carolina as a whole appreciate the military. And the military presence here is vital.

During Military Appreciation Month and every month, we salute the military community.

