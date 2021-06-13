EDITORIAL: S.C. in need of a return to workplace

The Times and Democrat in conjunction with the Morning News of Florence reported extensively a week ago on the number of unfilled jobs in the state and the reason for the worker shortage.

Some, including Gov. Henry McMaster, contend the primary reason people are not working is the level of government benefits made available during the pandemic. In other words, with federal pandemic-related money added to state unemployment benefits, a lot of people are making more not working than they could by returning to the workforce.

McMaster by the end of June is ending six federal unemployment benefit programs in the state, including providing $300 a week extra to many. State unemployment benefits will remain, but those getting payments must be actively seeking work and show they are via proof of contact with employers.

Critics say many badly need the extra benefits. They point out that people with children have been forced to stay home with them with schools and daycares closed. They say the dangers of the coronavirus for some have been much greater than for others. And they rightly argue that the level of payment to people in some jobs has made it such that the choice between receiving government payments or heading back to work while paying for child care etc. was a no-brainer in favor of the benefits.