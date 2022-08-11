EDITORIAL: S.C. has more than climate vs. wildfires

South Carolina and Georgia are glad to be the exceptions.

Nearly 70% of the U.S. population across parts of every state in the continental United States, except for Georgia and South Carolina, experienced at least one day of heavy- or medium-density wildfire smoke in July, according to an analysis by Direct Relief's research and analysis team of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Over the same period, an estimated 28.6 million people, or nearly 9% of the U.S. population, experienced one or more days of heavy smoke.

Last month alone, an estimated 1.44 million people across the U.S. experienced seven or more days of heavy-density wildfire smoke.

Most locations that have endured such conditions over the past month are in Alaska, with Fairbanks being the most populous, though areas in California, Montana and Idaho have been subject to at least seven high-density smoke days.

Though often associated with western U.S. states, several Midwest and Eastern states have also experienced at least one heavy smoke day, including vast swaths of Minnesota and Iowa as well as regions of New York and Pennsylvania.

South Carolina, despite our climate with higher humidity that helps prevent and hold down wildfires, is not immune.

In a typical year, South Carolina has 5,000 wildfires, which burn nearly 30,000 acres. South Carolina's wildfire season usually occurs between late winter and early spring.

Importantly, the state helps prevent wildfires with its forest-management policies.

A coalition of state, federal and non-governmental land-management organizations under the umbrella of the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council continually pushes prescribed, or controlled, burning, the skilled application of fire under planned weather and fuel conditions to achieve specific forest and land-management objectives. Controlled burning is an ancient practice, notably used by Native Americans for crop management, insect and pest control, and hunting habitat improvement, among other purposes.

The practice continues today under the direction of land managers who understand the appropriate weather conditions, fuel loads and atmospheric conditions for conducting such burns.

Prescribed fire enhances public safety by reducing or even eliminating fuel loads, thereby making wildfire on that area impossible or unlikely for some time afterward. And wildfires are usually less destructive on areas that have been prescribed burned. Wildfires often either lose intensity or go out when they reach areas that have been prescribed burned.

Darryl Jones, S.C. Forestry Commission forest protection chief, said about 500,000 acres are prescribed-burned every year in South Carolina -- most of them on private land -- but at least 1 million acres should be burned annually.

"Carefully applied prescribed fire is a safe, efficient way for land managers, including foresters, biologists and farmers to improve the health and resiliency of their properties. Reducing the amount of debris on the forest floor with prescribed fire also makes it safer and easier for firefighters to suppress wildfires," Jones said.

While prescribed burning cannot stop all wildfires, it is the best management tool available for preventing larger and more frequent outbreaks.