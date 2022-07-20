EDITORIAL: S.C. election law: ‘Easier to vote, harder to cheat’

Though South Carolina did not have major controversy following the 2020 election, state lawmakers saw the need for election law changes that capitalize on pandemic-inspired methods and prevent future problems with the integrity of the vote.

We joined many in advocating a move to permanent early voting instead of the former method of de facto early voting through an absentee-ballot system that allowed just about anyone to vote early anyway. The 2020 turnout for early voting inspired lawmakers to put a system in place. It worked well in June’s primaries (though the voting period needed to be longer for the runoffs).

A bigger test will come in November’s general election, when turnout will be higher. Early voting should alleviate long lines on Election Day and give a lot more people the opportunity to vote.

Importantly, South Carolina made the early-voting process mirror Election Day, with the person coming to the polls needing a photo ID. The next step for the state is to put more early-voting polling sites in place.

The South Carolina Policy Council is a watchdog on state government. The think tank founded in 1986 focuses on limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty and responsibility. It’s no cheerleader in a red state, with its research and analysis frequently being critical of state leaders.

Not when it comes to 2022 changes in the voting law. Dallas Woodhouse, Policy Council executive director, says South Carolina should serve as a model for the nation.

“While other state legislatures often have been divided into two camps on election integrity, South Carolina’s General Assembly has proved that expanding early voting and combating fraud can be done at the same time.”

Woodhouse cites the co-sponsorship of Republican Sens. Chip Campsen and Sandy Senn, and Democratic Sen. John Scott in gaining approval of legislation that is a “major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections.”

South Carolinians agree. A poll authorized by the Policy Council, which randomly sampled 606 likely S.C. voters, found that four out of five responded positively toward the new law, with a 92% and 59% approval rate among Republicans and Democrats, respectively.

While early voting is a well-known part of the changes, there are other important parts of the law, particularly regarding absentee voting, as pointed out by Woodhouse:

• Only citizens above the age of 65 can vote by mail without a reason. If you are out of the state on Election Day, sick or in the military, you can vote by mail. Otherwise, you must vote in person on Election Day or during the in-person early-voting period.

• With respect to ballot harvesting and drop boxes, a person must be authorized to turn in a ballot other than their own. Voter ID requirements apply to all voters, including those voting by mail or dropping off a ballot.

• The law limits the number of ballots returned by a person in an election to five in addition to his or her own.

• Auditing of elections is now spelled out clearly under law in a process that both Republicans and Democrats endorse.

• A ban in the law on fusion voting, in which candidates run for the same office for more than one party, will go into effect next year.

• Anyone who voted or attempted to vote fraudulently, or to have helped someone else do so, will be guilty of a felony if convicted – up from a misdemeanor – and face a fine ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Voting laws will always remain a source of debate. Opposing political forces both say they want fairness but each wants the law to be a little “fairer” toward them.

Let’s hope all changes ultimately live up to Sen. Campsen’s assessment in a quote to The Nerve, a Policy Council publication: “This bill made it easier to vote but harder to cheat.”