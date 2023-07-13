By comparison to other states, South Carolina has enjoyed little to no controversy with recent elections. Credit is due to many, not the least being the S.C. State Election Commission.

Now the SEC is being recognized by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for excellence in election administration with two National Clearinghouse Awards: one for Outstanding Innovations in Elections and another for the design of South Carolina’s two new “I Voted” stickers.

Also known as the “Clearies,” the awards program annually celebrates the work of election offices across the country. The EAC is an independent, bipartisan federal agency solely focused on election administration and this year’s Clearie Awards honored 24 programs that took place across the country during the 2022 midterms.

The SEC’s Election Response Guide was recognized with the Clearie Award for Outstanding Innovations in Elections for large jurisdictions.

The Response Guide is a reference card that was distributed to all county election directors and is small enough to fit inside a wallet for easy access. The cards list talking points, sample media questions and important contacts to use as a quick guide to help them communicate effectively during a crisis.

The SEC’s new “I Voted” stickers also won a Clearie Award for exemplifying outreach and community flair.

“We are thrilled to receive this national recognition,” said Howie Knapp, executive director of the SEC. “This is yet another example of South Carolina continuing to be a leader in elections.”

Submissions were judged on innovation, sustainability, outreach, cost-effectiveness, replicability and the generation of positive results. This year’s awards categories included:

• Outstanding Use of HAVA Grants in Elections Modernization

• Outstanding Election Official State Association Program or Local Office

• Outstanding Innovation in Election Cybersecurity and Technology

• Improving Accessibility for Voters with Disabilities

• Outstanding Innovations in Elections – Large Jurisdictions

• Outstanding Innovations in Elections – Small/Medium Jurisdictions

• Best Practices in Recruiting, Retaining, and Training Poll Workers

• Creative and Original “I Voted” Stickers

Perhaps South Carolina can become a winner in the other categories as well. But heading into the major election year 2024, let’s commend the SEC and focus on its mission:

"To ensure every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register to vote, participate in fair and impartial elections, and have the assurance that their vote will count."