EDITORIAL: S.C. drivers due praise for honesty

South Carolina drivers are accustomed to being told they are among the worst in the nation based on the rates of highway deaths and accidents.
We've chastised Palmetto State drivers for not taking safety seriously and not following the rules of the road in order to save lives.
On this day, however, the state's drivers are due some credit. They may be more frequently involved in accidents than people in other states, but they are more likely to admit mistakes than people elsewhere.
Driving a car is fraught with potential issues: worrying about where and how to park, making sure you keep to the speed limit, and, of course, trying not to run into another vehicle. But how honest are American drivers when they’re behind the wheel?
Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach in Florida decided to establish a "driver honesty index" and surveyed 3,000 drivers. The main question asked was if the driver dented or scratched someone else’s car while driving, would he or she leave a message with contact details?
On the whole, as a nation, it seems we’re less honest than we’d care to admit. A substantial 1 in 3 (30%) say they wouldn’t ‘fess up if this happened and would leave without writing a note with contact details.
But a medal goes to South Carolinians, 71% of whom say they would do the right thing and confess to the damage by leaving a note with contact details, placing them among the most honest in America. An incredible 91% of drivers in Utah and Arkansas would come clean. The least honest drivers appear to be in South Dakota.
It seems incidents like this are more common that one may think. More than half (53%) of drivers say their car has been dented or scratched but the person who did it didn’t leave a note.
So if you’re the type to own up to denting or scratching someone else’s car, would you therefore also avoid parking in a disabled space if you could help it? Taking a space genuinely needed by someone else when you have no claim on it is considered monumentally selfish. But 1 in 10 drivers admit that if they thought they could get away with it, they would.
The survey also revealed that 17% of drivers have argued with a parking enforcer when being issued a ticket, apparently because they’re convinced that the angrier they get, the more likely it will be to be overturned. That’s wishful thinking for sure.
Back on the topic of denting, when asked what the punishment for a drive-by-denting should be (if the driver thought they could get away with it), 75% thought they should get a fine, while 9% thought the offender should lose his or her license temporarily. Sixteen percent -- presumably offenders in this department themselves -- thought there should be no punishment at all.
Finally, 2% of denters admit to having pretended to leave a note on the scratched car because bystanders were watching, but they didn’t actually leave any of their details.
Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach says, "Drivers aren’t all angels. It’s clear to see that if some people think they can get away with bad behavior, they will definitely try it. But it’s good to know the majority of drivers obey the rules."
We're proud to praise South Carolina drivers when praise is due. All drivers here may not be angels, but it seems we have more than most states.