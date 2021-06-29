EDITORIAL: S.C. drivers due praise for honesty

South Carolina drivers are accustomed to being told they are among the worst in the nation based on the rates of highway deaths and accidents.

We've chastised Palmetto State drivers for not taking safety seriously and not following the rules of the road in order to save lives.

On this day, however, the state's drivers are due some credit. They may be more frequently involved in accidents than people in other states, but they are more likely to admit mistakes than people elsewhere.

Driving a car is fraught with potential issues: worrying about where and how to park, making sure you keep to the speed limit, and, of course, trying not to run into another vehicle. But how honest are American drivers when they’re behind the wheel?

Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach in Florida decided to establish a "driver honesty index" and surveyed 3,000 drivers. The main question asked was if the driver dented or scratched someone else’s car while driving, would he or she leave a message with contact details?

On the whole, as a nation, it seems we’re less honest than we’d care to admit. A substantial 1 in 3 (30%) say they wouldn’t ‘fess up if this happened and would leave without writing a note with contact details.