EDITORIAL: S.C. defying U.S trend in road deaths

U.S. traffic deaths continue to climb, jumping about 7% in the first three months of 2022.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 9,560 killed, the largest first-quarter number since 2002. The new estimate comes after a year in which traffic deaths jumped 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021.

The Biden administration has called the nation’s traffic toll, which has risen consistently during the pandemic, a "crisis." But Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) says the government lacks a plan to address "this immediate crisis."

"We have seen a troubling lack of commitment to take action to stop the slaughter occurring on our roads," MADD said in a statement on Aug. 17.

It called for a "return to the basics of enforcing hazardous driving behavior laws and prosecuting these choices to the fullest extent of the law."

In South Carolina, long a state with among the highest number of per capita traffic deaths, the S.C. Department of Public Safety is taking action. As part of the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign, SCDPS will be cracking down on impaired driving through the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday weekend caps off what law enforcement calls the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase. In 2021 alone, there were 10 fatal collisions with 12 fatalities in South Carolina during the Labor Day weekend.

"Many people try to enjoy one final vacation in these last few weeks of summer," SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. "Our troopers and officers are preparing to make sure those trips remain safe for everyone traveling our state’s roadways. People can expect to see increased enforcement, especially around popular vacation destinations and high-collision corridors."

The enforcement effort comes as highway fatalities in South Carolina have defied the national trend, decreasing this year compared to 2021. As of Aug. 16, 631 people had been killed on S.C. roadways compared to 718 at the same point of 2021.

"While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many. That’s why we urge you not to let your guard down as we close out the 100 Deadly Days of Summer," South Carolina Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Williamson said. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol."

One life lost on the roads is indeed too many. But the sad reality is even with South Carolina showing a decline in traffic fatalities, history indicates that by year’s end, the number of deaths will be near 1,000. That’s 1,000 lives.

Everything law enforcement can do to help curb the carnage is needed.

As NHTSA Administrator Steve Cliff said in a statement: "Now is the time for all states to double down on traffic safety."