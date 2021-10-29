EDITORIAL: S.C. deaths on highways are alarming

• Get out of the passing lane. On highways and interstates (an argument could be made on any road, any time), move out of the left lane if you are not passing other cars, regardless of speed.

• Do not tailgate. Not only does following too closely cause great anxiety to the driver in front of you, it greatly reduces your reaction time and braking ability.

• Do not brake check. Brake checking is often the overly aggressive response to overly aggressive tailgating.

• Use your indicators. Use them when changing lanes and turning so drivers can react accordingly.

• If you're getting pulled over, get off the roadway. First, acknowledge the officer by turning on the right indicator and gradually slowing down. If there's no side road or parking lot to ease into, pull over to the farthest right side of the road to minimize risk from passing traffic for you and the officer.

It's up to every driver to practice good driving habits, and most drivers, no matter how old or experienced, could benefit from refocusing on safety behind the wheel. Nowhere is the need to emphasize safety greater than in South Carolina.

People are too willing to accept death on our roads until someone they know and love is added to the list of fatalities.

