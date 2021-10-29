EDITORIAL: S.C. deaths on highways are alarming

Another weekend in South Carolina -- and more deaths on the roads.
Recent weekends have seen a fatality toll averaging about 10. That's horrific.
A weekend ago, nine people died on the state's highways. And by Wednesday, the state's traffic death toll for the year had reached 908.
The death toll compares to 862 at this time last year and portends a very bad year on the roads as the coming holiday season usually produces a spike in fatalities.
The situation is particularly dire locally. In Orangeburg County, annually one of the state's counties with the highest per-capita highway death rates, 40 people have been killed so far in 2021. That is 13 more than the 27 at this time a year ago.
It seems that nearly every other day or so produces T&D headlines about another fatality. We've got to do better.
It's not time yet for New Year's resolutions but we'll borrow from a list of safe-driving resolutions proposed previously by The Chicago Tribune. It's not too late to commit to each:
• Put down your phone. The National Safety Council reports that 1 out of 4 car crashes are due to cellphone distraction. That includes hands-free phone calls.
• Wear your seat belt. Some people still ignore the simplest way to prevent collision fatalities.
• Get out of the passing lane. On highways and interstates (an argument could be made on any road, any time), move out of the left lane if you are not passing other cars, regardless of speed.
• Do not tailgate. Not only does following too closely cause great anxiety to the driver in front of you, it greatly reduces your reaction time and braking ability.
• Do not brake check. Brake checking is often the overly aggressive response to overly aggressive tailgating.
• Use your indicators. Use them when changing lanes and turning so drivers can react accordingly.
• If you're getting pulled over, get off the roadway. First, acknowledge the officer by turning on the right indicator and gradually slowing down. If there's no side road or parking lot to ease into, pull over to the farthest right side of the road to minimize risk from passing traffic for you and the officer.
It's up to every driver to practice good driving habits, and most drivers, no matter how old or experienced, could benefit from refocusing on safety behind the wheel. Nowhere is the need to emphasize safety greater than in South Carolina.
People are too willing to accept death on our roads until someone they know and love is added to the list of fatalities.