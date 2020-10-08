EDITORIAL: S.C. can't let Parris Island be phased out

Parris Island is an enduring touchstone of this region’s reverence for the brave and selfless Americans who, for generations now, have taken their first steps toward serving and defending our nation on its grounds.

Parris Island is a foundation of our region and our identity alike, one that we can not allow to be stripped and uprooted — and one that must maintain its proper role of importance in the nation’s military fabric

Parris Island must stay, and any proposal by the Marine Corps leadership to remove it must be met — from across the Lowcountry and throughout the Palmetto State — with the relentless pushback and sustained opposition that such an ill-considered venture clearly deserves.

In the aftermath of the initial alarm over the Military.com report, Dan Beatty, chairman of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force, said that closing Parris Island is all “hypothetical at this point.”

And besides, according to Beatty, it “would take a considerable amount of time” anyway to actually close Parris Island in favor of a new Marine Corps training depot.

Well, that’s fine and all.

But “hypothetical” isn’t the same as “never.”